500 additional body cameras acquired for police force

The Ministry of Home Affairs has procured an additional 500 body cameras for members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to improve interactions between the police and the public.

The goal of the body cameras is to capture digital audio-video evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court cases.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn

They will assist in accurately documenting events and interactions, enhancing accuracy in reports and reviewing procedures and interpersonal actions between police officers and the public.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said these additional systems will complement the over 200 cameras sourced last year, with additional purchases to be made in the future.

“We had situations where there is a questioning of the interaction between the police and the public and questions of professional behaviour and conduct,” he emphasised during a press conference at the Arthur Ching Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

According to Minister Benn, the introduction of this initiative has helped reduce instances where officers were assaulted or disrupted in the execution of their duties.

“It’s a move towards engaging and recording and making sure that there is sufficient information to determine…which is the best approach to resolving an issue,” he said.

Officers will undergo training to ensure they know how to operate the cameras effectively.

Members of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit and the Guyana Prison Service are also being outfitted with similar cameras.

The Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, warned police officers to ensure their body cameras are on when they are engaging with members of the public.

This initiative is aimed at modernising Guyana’s security institution and fostering trust and confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies. (DPI)

