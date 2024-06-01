50-Y-O vagrant killed on WCD Public Road

A 50-year-old man, whom police described as a vagrant, is now dead following an accident at New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as Barrat Persaud, who has no fixed place of abode.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at about 01:30 today and involved a Hire Car (Registration #HD 3236) driven by a 45-year-old man.

Investigations disclosed that the car was proceeding West along the southern side of New Road Vreed-en-Hoop when the driver alleged that the pedestrian, who was standing on the southern edge of the road, suddenly walked across (from North to South) into the path of his vehicle.

The driver said the left side front portion of the car collided with the pedestrian and, as a result, Persaud fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons, placed into the car (involved in the accident) and conveyed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and no trace of alcohol was found on his breath. The body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

The driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

