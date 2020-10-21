50-Y-O man found dead in trench

The partially decomposed body of a 50-year-old man who was found in a trench at Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been identified as Guy Thom.

The man’s body was found by passersby at around 14:30hrs on Friday last.

According to the man’s daughter, Alicia, she last saw her father alive some two weeks before he met his demise.

She said he visited her home to collect his monthly groceries and he did not complain to her about having problems with anyone in the area. She had not seen or heard from him since.

She told police that her father did not live with her, and she does not know how he ended up dead. She further revealed that her father suffered from health complications, including diabetes and a poor eyesight.

According to police, when the body was found, no marks of violence were seen to indicate signs of foul play.

Following the discovery, Thom’s body was transported to Lyken funeral Parlour where he was identified by his family.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Royston Andries- Junor, confirmed that a postmortem was conducted on the body. It has since revealed that he died as a result of asphyxiation attributable to drowning.

The PME was conducted by Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary. The man’s body has since been handed over to relatives for burial.