50-Y-O dies from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of June 3rd, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,238.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 50 Demerara – Mahaica June 03 Partially Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 95 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 65,243.

There is one person in the ICU, 28 in institutional isolation, 856 in home isolation, and ten in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 63,120.