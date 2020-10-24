Recent Articles
34 new COVID-19 cases detected; 13 in ICU
Guyana has recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health. In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today,...
Unrests erupt at No. 5 Village
Residents of West Coast Berbice have once against blocked the road and set afire debris at Number Five Village, as they continue to call...
President Ali commissions Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre at GPHC
The Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre located on the south side of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) compound facing Thomas Street, was declared...
Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths; total now at 119
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died today. This now takes the...
Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond renounced U.S. citizenship before swearing in as MP
See below for full statement from Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond on her appointment as MP: It is with considerable disappointment that...
50 companies eager to invest in Guyana’s Telecom sector – PM
Less than one month after the telecommunications sector was officially liberalised, the PPP/C Government has already received investment interests from some 50 companies. Prime Minister...
EYEWITNESS: Backhanded…compliment
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
Well, who told Irfaan Ali – who just happens to be the President of Guyana – to call for “unity and reconciliation” for all...
Govt intervenes to resolve land dispute between Sarah Johanna squatters and private developer
The PPP/C Government has intervened to resolve the ongoing land dispute between squatters at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, and a private land developer,...
12 squatters now at Graham’s Hall school shelter
There are now 12 squatters at the Graham’s Hall Primary School Shelter, East Coast Demerara. The shelter was established by government for displaced persons squatting...
Govt meets with Sarah Johanna squatters
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall along with Ministers Susan Rodrigues and Kwame McCoy are meeting with squatters at Sarah Johanna,...