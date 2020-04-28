5-yr-old drowns while on fishing trip with mom and friends

A five-year-old boy is now dead after he reportedly drowned on Monday near the Aqueduct area in Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that around 15:00h yesterday (Monday), the child’s mother who resides at Skull City’ Patentia, WBD, took the youngster with her and her two friends to go fishing at that location.

The child’s mother related that her son wanted to swim and she allowed him to venture to a location where there is a “small area of water.”

INews understands that shortly after the child began swimming, he went under.

Efforts were made to rescue the child, but when he was recovered sometime after he was already non-responsive.

He was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDHR) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the incident continue.