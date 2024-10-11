5-Y-O dies in ‘welding accident’ at Prospect

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division 4’B’ are probing an incident which led to the death of a 5-year-old child, Fayyaz Sahid of Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at Lot 174 Prospect, East Bank Demerara today (Thursday, October 10, 2024) at about 16:30 hrs.

The scene was visited by Regional Commander, Deputy Superindentent Wayne DeHearte and a party of policemen.

Initial inquiries revealed that the child’s parents, 35-year-old Faiaze Sahid and 37-year-old Jessica Williams, on the date and time mentioned, were in the veranda of their home using a Total Arc Welding Torch to cut a metal barrel to make a BBQ Grill, when the said barrel exploded and hit 5-year-old Fayyaz Sahid who was in the veranda, a short distance away.

The 5-year-old was picked up by his parents, who took him to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Fingal.

The Police were subsequently informed, and an investigation was launched.

Police ranks who examined the barrel, observed that there is a picture with a sign (highly flammable) and the top of the barrel blew out, which hit the now deceased.

The child’s body was examined by detectives, and injuries to the left hand and left side head were seen.

Further investigations are ongoing.

