5-Y-O among several injured in 2-vehicle collision in front of Ruimveldt Police Station 

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

At 5:25 hrs today, firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians from the Eccles and Alberttown fire stations responded to an accident that occurred in front of the Ruimveldt Police Station, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The accident involved two vehicles, particularly a Blue Toyota Hiace RZ Minibus bearing registration number BHH8451 and a Honda Vezel bearing registration number PAD2018.

The first vehicle was owned and driven by Raul McKenzie of Lot 269 Somatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, while the other vehicle was owned by Ryan Seechanna of Lot 138 Bellevue West Bank Demerara and driven by 29-year-old Romel Seechanna.

As a result of the accident, both vehicles and their contents were destroyed, and both drivers suffered broken limbs.

Firefighters had to extricate both drivers who had become trapped in their vehicles due to the collision.

Additionally, three passengers of the minibus who suffered injuries as a result of the accident were examined at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians and were then conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The patients included a 5-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man, who both suffered minor injuries to their feet.

The other patient was a 50-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries, including lacerations and deformity to her lower body.

The Fire Service emphasizes the critical importance of road safety to prevent accidents and protect lives.

Stay vigilant, follow traffic rules, and prioritize safety on the roadways.

