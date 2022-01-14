5 remanded for brutal beating of Berbice labourer

Five persons accused of badly beating 29-year-old Gregory Bhola of Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice were on Thursday charged for the crime.

The accused are: 22-year-old Zameer Ali called “Rayan”, a fisherman of Port Mourant, Berbice; 23-year-old Ameer Alli called “Marlon”, a labourer of Port Mourant, Berbice; 30-year-old Devindra Nandlall called “Buddy”, a construction worker of Port Mourant, Berbice; 28-year-old Balraj Sakichand called “Ravin”, a rice farmer of Port Mourant, Berbice; and 30-year-old Khemraj Sakichand called “Saki”, a fisherman of Port Mourant, Berbice.

They appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Alex Moore where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on January 9, 2022, they inflicted grievous bodily harm on Bhola, a labourer.

The five suspects, who were arrested on January 10 after a report was made, have been remanded to prison until February 1.

Reports are that at around 17:45h on the day in question, the five men were armed with a cutlass, an iron bar, and pieces of wood which they used to beat Bhola who has since been admitted as a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim’s father, Errol, told police that when he heard of the incident and he rushed to the scene, he asked the men why they were beating his son. But the preparators allegedly told him, “Stay out of the matter, or else we will kill him.”

The elder Bhola was then told by one of the men to kneel, and when he refused, he too was assaulted and pushed to the ground.

The men reportedly took the young man to a nearby yard and continued the assault. At that time, the father went into his vehicle and drove to Mibicuri Police Station, where he reported the matter. He was accompanied to the scene by Police officers, and they immediately escorted the injured man to Mibicuri Public Hospital.

He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he remains.