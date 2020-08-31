5 recently promoted GDF Officers receive new badges

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Monday, pinned five newly promoted Officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with their new badges of rank, according to a release from the Office of the President.

Those pinned by the President today at a simple ceremony at State House were Colonel Gary Beaton who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Brigadier and Lieutenant Colonels Ronald Hercules, Julius Skeete, Omar Khan and Kenlloyd Roberts who were all promoted to the rank of Substantive Colonel.

Four of the Officers, with the exception of Colonel Julius Skeete, were also awarded with the Military Service Medal. Colonel Skeete received his national award in 2018.