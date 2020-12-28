5 new Covid cases recorded

Guyana has recorded 5 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total confirmed cases to 6298.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Monday.

There are 7 persons in the Covid-19 ICU, 7 in institutional isolation, 387 in home isolation, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll remains at 164. The latest fatalities are a 53-year-old male and a 74-year-old woman both of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Meanwhile, there are 5732 recoveries.

A total of 37 575 tests have been carried out to date.