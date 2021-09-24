5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 23, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 749.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 70 Demerara-Mahaica September 23 Unvaccinated Female 51 Demerara-Mahaica September 23 Unvaccinated Female 55 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 24 Unvaccinated Female 44 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 23 Unvaccinated Female 59 Demerara-Mahaica September 23 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 252 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 30,696.

There are 33 persons in the ICU, 183 in institutional isolation, 3592 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 26,139.