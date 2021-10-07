5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 821.

They were all unvaccinated.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 88 Demerara-Mahaica October 07 Unvaccinated Male 80 Demerara-Mahaica October 07 Unvaccinated Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica October 06 Unvaccinated Female 72 Demerara-Mahaica October 06 Unvaccinated Female 93 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo October 06 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 224 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,175.

Active cases currently exceed 3400 of which 157 are hospitalised with 32 in the ICU.

Recoveries stand at 28,692.