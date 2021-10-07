5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 821.

They were all unvaccinated.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

 

SEX                 AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status
Female 88 Demerara-Mahaica October 07 Unvaccinated
Male 80 Demerara-Mahaica October 07 Unvaccinated
Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica October 06 Unvaccinated
Female 72 Demerara-Mahaica October 06 Unvaccinated
Female 93 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo October 06 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 224 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,175.

Active cases currently exceed 3400 of which 157 are hospitalised with 32 in the ICU.

Recoveries stand at 28,692.

