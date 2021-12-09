5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1014.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|61
|Demerara- Mahaica
|December 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|58
|Mahaica- Berbice
|December 09
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|58
|Demerara- Mahaica
|December 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|79
|Pomeroon- Supenaam
|December 09
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|71
|Pomeroon- Supenaam
|December 08
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, there are 69 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,402.
There are 14 persons in the ICU, 47 in institutional isolation, and 822 in home isolation.
Recoveries stand at 36,505.