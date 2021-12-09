5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid-19

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1014.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 61 Demerara- Mahaica December 09 Unvaccinated Male 58 Mahaica- Berbice December 09 Unvaccinated Female 58 Demerara- Mahaica December 09 Unvaccinated Male 79 Pomeroon- Supenaam December 09 Unvaccinated Male 71 Pomeroon- Supenaam December 08 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, there are 69 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,402.

There are 14 persons in the ICU, 47 in institutional isolation, and 822 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 36,505.