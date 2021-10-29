5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 17 in ICU

Five more unvaccinated persons as well as a partially vaccinated individual have died from the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 910.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 63 Demerara-Mahaica October 28 Unvaccinated Male 48 East Berbice-Corentyne October 28 Unvaccinated Male 60 Demerara-Mahaica October 28 Partially Vaccinated Male 61 Upper Demerara – Berbice October 28 Unvaccinated Female 46 Demerara-Mahaica October 28 Unvaccinated Male 66 Essequibo Islands–West Demerara October 28 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded in the country to date has risen to 35,444 after 94 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour.

There are now 17 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 2,816 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 31,633.