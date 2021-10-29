5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 17 in ICU

Five more unvaccinated persons as well as a partially vaccinated individual have died from the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 910.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|48
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|60
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 28
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|61
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|46
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|66
|Essequibo Islands–West Demerara
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded in the country to date has risen to 35,444 after 94 new cases were detected in the last 24-hour.
There are now 17 persons in the ICU, 68 in institutional isolation, 2,816 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 31,633.