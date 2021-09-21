5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 141 new cases recorded

Five more unvaccinated persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 738.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 74 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 19 Unvaccinated Male 43 East Berbice-Corentyne September 20 Unvaccinated Male 92 Demerara-Mahaica September 20 Unvaccinated Female 78 Demerara-Mahaica September 20 Unvaccinated Female 85 Demerara-Mahaica September 21 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 141 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,824.

There are 30 in the ICU, 155 in institutional isolation, 3525 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

Regarding recoveries, that number stands at 25376.