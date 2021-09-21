5 more unvaccinated persons die from Covid; 141 new cases recorded

Five more unvaccinated persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 738.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|74
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|September 19
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|43
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|September 20
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|92
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 20
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|78
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 20
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|85
|Demerara-Mahaica
|September 21
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 141 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29,824.
There are 30 in the ICU, 155 in institutional isolation, 3525 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.
Regarding recoveries, that number stands at 25376.