5 more Covid deaths, 143 new cases recorded

Five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 396.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 65 East Berbice-Corentyne May 31 Female 54 Cuyuni-Mazaruni May 31 female 90 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara May 21 Male 68 Cuyuni-Mazaruni May 31 Female 65 Upper Demerara-Berbice May 31

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 143 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 17,257. There are 19 persons in the ICU, 97 in institutional isolation, 1718 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, 15,027 persons have recovered.