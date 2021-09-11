5 more COVID-19 deaths, 263 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 674.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 37 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 10 Female 35 Demerara-Mahaica September 10 Female 78 Mahaica-Berbice September 10 Male 60 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 10 Female 57 Demerara-Mahaica September 10

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported that some 263 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 27,782. But only 2952 of these are currently active cases, that is, 32 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2920 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, 17 persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 24,156 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.