5-month-old girl dies from Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 16, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 706.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 5 Months Barima-Waini September 16 Unvaccinated Male 69 Demerara-Mahaica September 17 Partially Vaccinated Male 79 Demerara-Mahaica September 17 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has seen 241 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 29072.

There are 35 persons in the ICU, 164 in institutional isolation, 3347 in home isolation, and 18 in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 24820.