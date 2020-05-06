5 juveniles recaptured after escaping from Sophia Holding Centre; 7 remain on the run

Twelve teenagers escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia, Georgetown, on Tuesday evening after attacking the two police officers who were on guard at the time.

After the two cops were attacked, an alarm was raised and searches were conducted in some of the nearby communities where five of the teens were recaptured and taken back into the facility.

This publication understands that the teenagers have matters ranging from murders, robbery underarms and rape.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said stringent efforts are being made to recapture the others.

Meanwhile, the police officers have since received medical attention.