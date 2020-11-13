5 in custody over suspected human smuggling racket involving Haitians

See below a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry in relation to a suspected human smuggling racket involving Haitians

The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the Guyana Police Force on November 7th and 8th, 2020 conducted two (2) search and cordon operations in Georgetown and Region 10 where a total of twenty – six (26) Haitian Nationals were discovered at a city hotel, and in a mini-bus on the Linden – Mabura Road. Ten (10) being males adults, nine (9) female adults and seven (7) children (2 –boys and 5- girls).

An investigation was launched by the Guyana Police Force. The Haitians are being investigated as part of a suspected Human Smuggling racket and Trafficking in Person ring. As a result five (5) persons are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Those discovered are currently in protective care pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Ministry will provide further updates as they become available.