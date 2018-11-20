5 in arrested following police ‘stop & search’ exercise

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday conducted several “Stop and Search” exercises in ‘A’ and ‘G’ Divisions thus resulting in at least five people being arrested for several offences ranging from possession of firearm to narcotics possession.

The police stated that at about 14:30h, a car with three occupants was stopped and searched along the Charity Public Road. The search unearthed two 9mm pistols, three magazines and 58 live rounds.

In addition, ranks intercepted a minibus during a road block at Linden/Soesdyke Higwhay Base Outpost at about 19:30h and a male passenger was found in possession of an unlicensed.38 revolver with one live round as well as a spent shell.

Meanwhile, another car was stopped at the same location by another police patrol and an occupant was found in possession of sixty-three grams of cannabis. All of the suspects are being processed for court.