5 hospitalised following EBD lorry-car collision

Five persons are now in the Intensive Care Unity (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) following a collision between a motor lorry and a car on Thursday at Coverden on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to the Police, the lorry driven by 33-year-old male of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was proceeding north along the western side of the Coverden Public Road at a fast rate and as the driver was in the process of swerving from a pot hole he lost control and ended up into the path of the motor car driven by a 26-year-old male of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

The incident occurred at about 17:00h.

Investigators says the car which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road when the lorry swerved into its path resulting in a head on collision causing both vehicles to receive extensive damages.

The drivers of the vehicles along with two other occupants of the motor lorry and one of the motor car were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where the were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit in serious but stable conditions.

Investigations are ongoing.