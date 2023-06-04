5 homeless after Plaisance house goes up in flames

Five persons including a child and an elderly woman are now homeless after a late morning fire destroyed their Plaisance, East Coast Demerara home earlier today.

The blaze started sometime around 11:40h at the lot 36 Graham Street, Plaisance residence. Two separate families were occupying the building, that is, 3 persons in the upper flat and two in the lower flat of the two-storey wooden house.

According to information reaching this publication, the fire started in the upper flat of the building.

Persons at the scene related that a roadside vendor observed flames coming from the upstairs and immediately alerted the occupants.

Both families rushed out of the house, leaving behind all their belongings. They were devastated at the scene as firefighters battle to put out the blaze.

They eventually succeeded in dousing the fire but not before the entire building was gutted and all the contents inside destroyed.

--- ---