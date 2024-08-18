5 Guyanese named in West Indies T20 squad vs South Africa

See below for the full statement on the West Indies’ T20I Squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa:

The selected squad for the T20I series is as follows:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies Men’s squad selected for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, scheduled to take place from 23 – 27 August 2024 in Trinidad.

“Andre Russell requested a period of rest and recovery as well as Jason Holder who played five back-to-back five Tests against England and South Africa. During this period, they will work closely with the CWI science and medicine team.”

Noting South Africa ended the West Indies’ World Cup campaign with a defeat in the Super 8, overturning the 3-0 result from the pre-World Cup series in Jamaica, Head Coach Daren Sammy remarked,

“Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan. We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I’m confident in the squad we’ve selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success.”

The team management unit for the series includes:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Assistant Coach: Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach: Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach: Ramesh Subasinghe

Physiotherapist: Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Team Media & Content Officer: John Phillips

The West Indies Men’s T20 team have won four of their last five series, and just missed out on a Semi-Final final place at the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that was hosted in the Caribbean. In the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, West Indies are number 4 and South Africa are number 5.

ICC T20I WI Players Rankings:

Batting

Brandon King: 9th

Johnson Charles: 10th

Nicholas Pooran: 12th

Bowling

Akeal Hosein: 6th

Alzarri Joseph: 11th

Gudakesh Motie: 13th

Tickets for the T20I Series against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad are available now to buy online from the Windies Tickets service, at tickets.windiescricket.com.

MATCH SCHEDULE

West Indies v South Africa T20I Series 2024:

23 August – 1st T20I, West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

25 August – 2nd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

27 August – 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

All matches will start at 3:00 PM local time and will be part of doubleheaders with the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). This will be the first time that WI Men’s Internationals will be part of a doubleheader with a Women’s franchise competition with cricket fans able to see the best male and female players taking part in matches on the same ticket. The WCPL takes place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad between the 21 and 29 August.

Fans in the Caribbean can Watch Live on RUSH SPORTS or via the new Flow Sports App or the SportsMax App.

Fans around the world can Listen Live to ball-by-ball radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube page and can follow Live ball-by-ball scores on the windiescricket.com Match Centre.