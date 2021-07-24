5 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Region 4; 240 new infections

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of July 23, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 523.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 45 Demerara- Mahaica July 21 Male 60 Demerara- Mahaica July 22 Female 73 Demerara- Mahaica June 29 Female 73 Demerara- Mahaica July 02 Male 86 Demerara- Mahaica July 23

Meanwhile, some 240 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 22,090. But only 1064 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1053 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another two persons are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 20,503 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date in Guyana.