5 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Region 4; 240 new infections

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of July 23, 2021, five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 523.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Male
|45
|Demerara- Mahaica
|July 21
|Male
|60
|Demerara- Mahaica
|July 22
|Female
|73
|Demerara- Mahaica
|June 29
|Female
|73
|Demerara- Mahaica
|July 02
|Male
|86
|Demerara- Mahaica
|July 23
Meanwhile, some 240 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 22,090. But only 1064 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1053 persons in either home or institutional isolation.
Another two persons are in institutional quarantine.
Meanwhile, some 20,503 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease to date in Guyana.