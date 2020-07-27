5 City Hall workers sent on administrative leave over financial irregularities

Five junior employees at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council have been sent on administrative leave following the discovery of financial irregularities at City Hall.

This was revealed on Monday during a statutory meeting of the Georgetown M&CC.

Reports are that the discovery was made by City Treasurer John Douglas and Town Clerk (ag) Sherry Jerrick.

It was then brought to the attention of Mayor Ubraj Narine.

As such, the trio then dispatched a letter to the Local Government Commission (LGC) informing them of these breaches; the LGC immediately launched an investigation.

As a consequence, the five workers were sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe.

During Monday’s meeting, Mayor Narine vowed that after the investigation is completed, the matter will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Guyana. Further, he stated that the police will be called in to have further investigations conducted.

This publication was unable to ascertain the full details of the financial irregularities, given that the matter is still under investigation.

Earlier this year, the LGC had endorsed a recommendation to have disciplinary measures taken against several officers after monies belonging to the Council were found in a bag in one of the entity’s vehicles.

According to reports, on June 20, 2019, a bag with revenues collected from Bourda Market was found in a vehicle inside City Hall’s compound. At the time, the bank drop had already been made, and the bag with the money was not deposited as was required.

Those suspended were: City Treasurer John Douglas (one month), Iva Bryan (two months), Sonia Pit (three weeks), and Yolanda Forde (one month). Meanwhile, Clerk of Markets Sherlock Lovell, along with Felicia McRae, were issued warning letters.

Moreover, back in August 2019, Town Clerk (ag), Sharon Harry-Munroe, was sent packing after failing to comply with orders of the LGC to provide financial documents requested by the Office of the Auditor General. (Shemar Alleyne)