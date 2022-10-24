5 buildings, 1 vehicle damaged; 10 homeless after Berbice fires

Firefighters in Berbice have been in full action following reports of five fires in the region.

Fires in both East and West Berbice have resulted in five buildings being damaged, two of which were completely destroyed.

Additionally, a car was also destroyed in one of the fires.

Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald says ten people are now homeless as a result of those fires.

One of the fires, he said started from a car which then spread onto a house at Number 50 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) on Monday morning.

That fire damaged two buildings.

At about 10:30h on Monday, the car which was parked under a building, suddenly burst into flames. It is still not clear what caused that fire. Nevertheless, the flames spread to the building which was owned by a US citizen and occupied by the owner of the car Enrique Hintzen and two others.

The fire quickly spread to a second building. However, the quick action by residents resulted in them being able to control the blaze.

The Corriverton Fire Service responded quickly and was able to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, at about 8:00h firefighters on the West Coast of Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) responded to a call of a fire at Number 8 Village.

Marcel Bobb, who lived there with three other family members, reported that his gas stove burst into flames.

According to McDonald, forensic fire investigators have revealed that the hose to the gas stove was leaking as a result of a rupture. He said the naked flames from the gas stove ignited the gases, causing the inferno.

Personnel from Onverwagt Fire Station responded but by the time they arrived on the scene the fire was already extinguished by occupants of the building.

McDonald is high in his praise for the community effort which he referred to as being swift and prompt.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, seven persons were left homeless when a fire at Corriverton, Region Six spread to two additional buildings at Goor Persaud Avenue.

Reports are that the fire started at the house owned by 23-year-old Stacy Johnson, a government part-time employee attached to Number 76 Health Centre.

Johnson and six other family members occupied the building.

Reports are that at about 13:00h a child was playing with a lighter and paper and during the playful experiment, the fire caught and other combustible material.

The fire quickly spread to the next building which was occupied by Beharazade Amin and two other family members.

Both buildings were completely destroyed.

When the fire service arrived on the scene, one of the buildings was ready gutted and another fully engulfed in flames.

With no water source available, the firefighters were forced to shuttle water in their supply tank which has a capacity of 400 gallons.

Additionally, the fire spread to a third building which is occupied by a couple. However, firefighters were able to prevent extensive damage to that building.

Reports are that after the fire was initially seen in the first building, people did not know what number to call to get a quick response fire department.

In the wake of this, McDonald said citizens can call the fire department on the following emergency numbers.