5 arrested, items seized during raids in Georgetown

Police ranks in Georgetown this morning arrested five persons for various offences and also seized a number of items during raid exercises in several communities in the city.

The Cordon and Search exercise was conducted between 05:00h and 09:00h in Alberttown, Kitty, Sophia (A, D and C Fields, and Plum Park), Guyhoc, East Front Road, Back Circle, Albouystown, Leopold Street, Stabroek Market, Rasville, and Broad Street, Charlestown.

The police said several drug blocks, houses, motor vehicles and persons were searched.

Among those arrested are: a 44-year-old clothes vendor of Kitty for possession of 63 grams of Cannabis; a 20-year-old vendor of Rasville for possession of 11.9 grams of Cannabis; a 40-year-old businessman of Charlestown also for possession of narcotics; a 21-year-old young man from Sophia for robbery under arms, and a 24-year-old porter of Sophia also for armed robbery.

Meanwhile, the items seized by the police included three motorcycles (CB1, Honda Wave and a 150 Suzuki), one pedal cycle and a quantity of tobacco leaves (flonto).

These were lodged pending investigations.