5 arrested after police find illegal gun, ammo

See below for a full statement from the Guyana Police Force on the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition:

At about 23:50 hrs last night (Saturday, August 3rd, 2024), ranks from the Beterverwagting Police Station were on mobile anti-crime patrol duty when they intercepted a vehicle and detained the driver and four occupants after a search unearthed an unlicensed firearm and two live rounds of ammunition.

At the time, the patrol ranks were in the vicinity of Success Railway Embankment heading west when they observed a gold-coloured Toyota motor car bearing registration #PRR-9318, which was seen about 30 feet ahead, also proceeding west. The car was intercepted, and the driver gave his name as Quacy Simon, a 30-year-old Construction Worker from Buxton, East Coast Demerara, along with four other occupants who gave their names as Joshua Bevney, called Aaron, a 21-year-old from Friendship, ECD; Alex Jordan, a 32-year-old from Vigilance North, ECD; Daniel Rodrigues, a 29-year-old from Friendship, ECD; and Bariek Williams, a 21-year-old from Friendship, ECD.

They were all asked to exit the vehicle for a search to be conducted on their person and the car, to which they complied. While the search was being conducted, Alex Jordan and Joshua Bevney were seen acting suspiciously. A search was immediately conducted on Joshua Bevney, where a Live round of ammunition and an empty suspected .22 magazine were found in his left side front pocket. He was asked if he was the holder of a firearm license to carry the ammunition, and he replied that he was not.

He was told of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “Is me friend give it to me fuh keep”. He was then questioned if there was a firearm, and he indicated that it was behind the car seat. Joshua then pointed out the area in the vehicle where he left a .22 firearm.

He was asked if he held a firearm license to carry the firearm, and he said ‘no’. He was told of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied: “Is me friend give me them thing fuh keep.”

The Police ranks conducted a further search of the vehicle and found a suspected Live .22 round of ammunition inside.

The driver and the occupants were all escorted to the BV Police station, where they were placed into custody. The suspected firearm and ammunition were photographed, dusted for latent prints, packed, sealed, and lodged in their presence. The motor car was also lodged. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---