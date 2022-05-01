5 arrested after CANU finds $20M in marijuana at La Penitence

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday unearthed a large quantity of marijuana at a house in North East La Penitence, broker scheme, Georgetown.

According to information released by CANU, ranks made the discovery during an operation they conducted. They found nine (9) parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in two blue barrels in an empty room at the residence.

The suspected narcotics was transported to CANU Headquarters, where it tested positive for Cannabis. The parcels had a total weight of 66.8 kg (147.3 pounds), with a street value of approximately $20 million GYDs.

Five persons were arrested and are in custody assisting with investigations.