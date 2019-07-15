5 arraigned for murder of Better Hope money changer, daughter

Five men were earlier today arraigned for the gunning down of money changer, Aaron Latchman and his teenage daughter, Arianna Latchman at their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home during a robbery.

Anthony Chan, Troy Abrams, Lloyd Sadloo, Sean Thomas called “Yankee” and Mark Rufino appeared before Magistrate Alesha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to them.

The police stated that on July 4, 2019 at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) they murdered Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman.

The men were remanded to prison and will make their next court appearance on August 15.

The police would have arrested four of the five suspects on Thursday last. After the first was arrested at Front Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, he took the police to Dennis Street, Sophia and Parika, where three others were arrested.

Additionally, a motorcar used by the bandits that belonged to the dead businessman was found at Front Road, La Penitence. During a search of the vehicle, an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found.

As the detectives worked with several leads, the fifth suspect, a Mocha Arcadia resident was arrested after he was fingered in the murders. He was the one who reportedly provided the four men with the weapons to kill the Latchmans.

On July 4, the now dead businessman had dropped off his younger daughter at her lessons and upon his return at home, he was confronted by the two gunmen. He was held at gunpoint and escorted to the upper flat of his home with his 18-year-old daughter.

Reports are that the teen was attacked and shot to her chest when the bandits entered the house through the back door and began demanding cash.

They then escorted Latchman into the yard where they shot him multiple times before escaping with a bag of cash.

However, a source said that the elder Latchman fought with the bandits and managed to disarm one of them before he was shot.

The bandits quickly made good their escape in a white Toyota Carina 212 motor car, leaving a trail of money behind.

The man and his daughter were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They were laid to rest on Wednesday last.