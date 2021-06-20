4th person dies from Fort Wellington accident

Lakeram Mangal, 57, of lot 696 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was injured in Monday’s fatal crash on the Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice, has died.

According to the police, Mangal succumbed to his injuries at about 19:30 hours on Saturday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Sometime around 04:30 hours on Monday, motorcar #HC6077 was proceeding west along the southern side of Fort Wellington Public Road at a fast rate. However, while negotiating a left bend in the road – during rains, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and collided into GECOM’s concrete and mesh fence before ploughing into a GTT lamp pole and then finally turning turtle in a drain on the said southern side of the road.

The driver, 23-year-old Carlos Edwards Jr of Lot 39 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, along with passengers, 61-year-old Hookumchand Parmanand of #36 Village Corentyne and 36-year-old Shabana Latif of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice, were pronounced on arrival at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, the now-dead Mangal along with 27-year-old Joycelyn Cole, and a six-month-old baby girl were treated and later transferred to N/A Public Hospital for further medical treatment.

Mangal was being treated for lacerations to his head, and his condition was listed as critical but stable.