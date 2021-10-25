48-Y-O man stabbed to death for allegedly sharing intimate photo of suspect and his girlfriend

A 48-year-old man was last evening stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a photo on social media of the suspect and his girlfriend being intimate together.

Dead is Carl Cameron, a vendor, of Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Reports are that about a week ago, the suspect and the victim got into a spat over the alleged sharing of the photo.

At around 18:00hrs last night, the victim was in the front of his yard selling confectioneries, when the suspect approached with an icepick and stabbed the man five times.

He received three stabs to his chest and two to his back.

Cameron was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who escaped, remains at large.

Investigations are in progress.

Editor’s Note: This story previously indicated that the victim was stabbed to death over the sharing of a video. It has since been corrected to state that the victim was stabbed to death over the sharing of a photo. The information, which was released by the Guyana Police Force, was only corrected after the publication of this article.