48 persons lost their lives in road accidents for the year so far – Traffic Chief

Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram has disclosed that a total of 48 persons have lost their lives in road accidents for the year so far.

These deaths occurred from 40 fatal accidents.

This represents a 23% decrease in fatal accidents, when compared to the same period last year.

According to Ashram, no children have lost their lives in these accidents for the year. For the corresponding period last year, three children lost their lives in road accidents.

“I am advising that we keep these figures in mind and adhere to the road use, by being our brother’s keeper,” the Traffic Chief said during an event this morning.

In 2020, Guyana had seen a 37% increase in fatal accidents. There were 115 accidents, resulting in 125 deaths. From the fatalities, five were children.