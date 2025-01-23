47-Y-O man busted with over 3lbs marijuana

Acting on information received on Monday (January 20, 2025), a party of police officers from Providence Police Station proceeded to Peter’s Hall Public Road in the vicinity of M&M Snackette where a 47-year-old male was observed sitting in the bus shed with a backpack on his back.

A search of his backpack revealed three bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was then arrested and escorted to Providence Police Station where the narcotics were then weighed and amounted to 1659 grams (3.65 pounds).

The man was placed into custody pending further investigation and charges.

