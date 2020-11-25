47 new Covid cases recorded; total deaths now 149

Guyana has recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,236 as of November 25, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 149. The latest fatalities are a 69-year-old male from Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 53-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 7 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

40 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 108 in institutional isolation and 731 in home isolation.

To date 28,542 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 4,242 persons have been recovered from the virus.