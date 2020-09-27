47 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that 47 new COVID-19 cases have been detected today.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country is now 2,772.

Of these, some 1,132 are active cases with 12 in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,120 in isolation.

In addition, 75 persons are in quarantine.

To date, some 1,564 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Only earlier today, the Ministry reported two more deaths – a 55 -year-old and a 45 -year-old from Region 4 – bring the COVID-19 death toll now to 78.

Meanwhile, some 13,589 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus thus far in Guyana.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: