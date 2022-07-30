47 new COVID-19 cases; 1 in ICU

Another 47 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Active cases in Guyana are now 647 including one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (623) or institutional (23) isolation.

There are other persons in institutional quarantine as well.

Moreover, the COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 1,271 while the total number of recoveries from the life-threatening virus to date is 67,874.