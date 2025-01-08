$46M maternity waiting home commissioned in Mabaruma

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, yesterday commissioned a 14-bed maternity waiting home in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

This $46M investment is the second of its kind in the region and it aims to improve

maternal health outcomes by providing a safe and supportive environment for expectant mothers, particularly those living in far-flung areas.

The facility, situated minutes away from the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, offers a comfortable and secure place to stay during the later stages of pregnancy, ensuring that mothers have access to essential healthcare services when they need them most. The facility is equipped with trained staff to provide support and monitor the health of both mothers and their babies even after delivery.

Dr Anthony, during his remarks at the opening ceremony, highlighted the Government’s efforts to ensure health equality while reducing maternal mortality.

“Unfortunately, last year, we had about 14 maternal deaths across the country but most were recorded as indirect deaths, meaning had other issues because they didn’t come and access care before and they came very late….,” he said.

“The 14 deaths reported, however, reflects a significant decline in maternal deaths in Guyana but we still want to work to get as close as possible to zero death,” he further stated.

Dr Anthony warned about the dangers of shirking the regularly scheduled antenatal

clinic visits as this can lead to severe complications which can be life-threatening.

“I want to appeal to everyone, not just in this region, but across the country, please utilise the services that we are offering. And once you utilize it, you can minimise the amount of complications that you can have during pregnancy,” the Health Minister reassured.

The Maternity Waiting Home is part of the Health Ministry’s broader initiative to enhance maternal health services in Region One. This initiative includes training healthcare providers, increasing access to prenatal and postnatal care, and telehealth services and increasing awareness and education about the importance of maternal health.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by local government officials, healthcare professionals, and community leaders who expressed their support for this important project.

“The Mabaruma Maternal Waiting Home is expected to positively impact maternal and child health services in the region,” the Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley said during his remarks.

