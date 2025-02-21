450kW wind turbine farm being developed at Leguan – PM

As part of Guyana’s transition to renewable energy, Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips has stated that a 450-kilowatt (kW) wind turbine farm will be developed at Leguan to meet the Essequibo River island’s growing power demand in a sustainable manner.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister made a presentation on Day Three of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, during which he spoke about the country’s renewable energy endeavours.

He disclosed that several utility-scale solar power projects, amounting to some 34.5 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity, are being developed in communities along the coastland. Among those areas is the island of Leguan in the Essequibo River, which will not only benefit from a mini solar grid this year but also a wind farm.

“The Leguan 0.6-megawatt solar farm, to be commissioned in 2025, will generate approximately 800 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually, and be complemented by a 450-kilowatt wind turbine farm, ensuring 70 per cent of the island’s power demand is met sustainably,” PM Phillips noted.

The development of this 450-kilowatt peak wind farm at Leguan was announced by Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh during his 2025 Budget presentation in January, as one of the renewable energy initiatives to be undertaken this year as part of plans to diversify the country’s energy sources. The wind farm at Leguan is expected to generate approximately 620 MWh annually, he had said.

Back in May 2024, Head of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Dr Mahender Sharma, had told a meeting of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services that Government was actively studying the wind potential in the country, to decide on possible investments in this source of renewable energy.

“We’ve been looking at wind for some time. The coast of Guyana generally is favourable, but the wind speeds aren’t as attractive as we want them. But what has happened on the technological front is that turbines have become more efficient at converting that energy from wind power to electricity. So, we are looking at this, and GEA has established and is actively collecting wind data,” Sharma had disclosed.

However, he explained that it would take some time before a decision on investing in wind energy could be made.

“You need to spend at least 12 months to collect that data before you can make an investment decision and that involves acquiring wind measuring towers and anemometers at multiple levels, and collecting that data consistently over 12 months, and it is on that basis that you can decide on the level of wind insertion.

“So, we’re doing this, we’re about to set up one on the East Coast [of Demerara] and we have already started collecting some wind data at Leguan actually, and we believe that that could be a site for wind opportunities,” the GEA Head had noted.

