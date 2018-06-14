45 years on, relationship with Guyana remains positive – Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister

Diplomatic relations between Guyana and Cuba were established on December 8, 1972.

Cuba’s Vice Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra Diaz says the relationship between the two remains positive.

The Vice Foreign Minister who wrapped up his two-day state visit to Guyana on Wednesday said the 45-year old relationship has matured and is characterised by mutual respect and trust.

During an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Diaz hailed Guyana as one of the Caribbean countries with which Cuba enjoys the highest level of cooperation.

“It is also a longstanding cooperation because the first batch of doctors (Cuban-trained) arrived 43 years ago and so we can also say it is one of the oldest cooperation Cuba has with any other nation,” he noted.

The Cuba/Guyana medical relations, the Vice Foreign Minister said, plays an important role in the further strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The Cuban Minister referenced the fact that there are presently over 200 Cuban-trained medical personnel working in eight of the ten administrative regions of Guyana at the district and regional public health institutions.

He described this as an “important force” for the local health services.

During his official visit, Diaz met with President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and officials from the Public Health Ministry, where Cuba’s disposition of providing support, as far as possible, was restated.

As part of his Caribbean tour, the Vice Minister also visited Trinidad, Barbados, Suriname and his next stop is Jamaica. (DPI)