443 active Covid-19 cases in Guyana

Guyana has recorded 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus virus, taking the total confirmed cases to 8847.

With seven patients seeking treatment in the designated Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 persons are in institutional isolation, 400 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. This has moved the active cases up to 443.

Guyana has tested 71,427 individuals and 8200 positive patients have since recovered completely.

New cases were spread across six administrative region with one in Region One (Barima-Waini), two in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), seven in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 19 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), two in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and two in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The cases in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) remains at 778, 245, 425 and 660 respectively.