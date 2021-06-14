44-Y-O man convicted of raping girl, 15

A jury on Monday found a 44-year-old man unanimously guilty on two counts of child rape following a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Demerara.

Upon his indictment, Inteaz Mohamed called “Uncle Shameer” pleaded not guilty to the charges which alleged that between September 1 and 30, 2014, and January 1 and 30, 2015, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

Facts presented by Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Nafeezah Baig stated that Mohamed and the 15-year-old girl are known to each other. At that time, he operated a school bus and would transport the teenager to and from school. In September 2014, Mohamed picked up the girl from school, transported her to a dark, bushy area, and raped her.

The court heard that Mohamed threatened to kill himself and the young girl if she told anyone about what had happened between them.

Again in January 2015, Mohamed picked up the girl from lessons, took her to the same location, and raped her. The following month, the girl’s elder brother started to pick her up from lessons. This continued until she finished school.

Mohamed got a hold of her phone number and began harassing her. Three years later, in February 2018, he went to her home while her mother was out and gave her a letter. He then threatened her that he would kill her if she discloses the content of the letter. The girl later confided in her brother and the matter was reported to the Police.

Following the guilty verdicts, Mohamed was remanded to prison pending sentencing on July 2.