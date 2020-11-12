44 new Covid cases recorded from 449 tests

Guyana has recorded 44 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,662 as of November 12, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 138. The latest fatality is a 61-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 11 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

29 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 56 in institutional isolation and 839 in home isolation.

To date 23,552 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,616 persons have been recovered from the virus.