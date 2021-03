As testing continues to increase, the country has detected 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 9486.

There are currently over 800 active cases. Nine of those individuals are seeking care in the Intensive Care Unit while 45 are in institutional isolation and 767 on home isolation.

Meanwhile, nine persons are in institutional quarantine. The number of recoveries stands at 8453 while the death toll remains at 212.