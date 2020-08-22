44 new COVID-19 cases detected

As health institutions increase COVID-19 testing around Guyana, another 44 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for today (Saturday, August 22, 2020).

The total number of cases in Guyana is now 925. Of this, 85 cases are active – 74 are in institutional isolation while the other 11 cases are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

An additional 383 persons are currently in home isolation; while there are 79 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll and the number of recovered cases are 31 and 426, respectively.

To date, a total of 6.760 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

