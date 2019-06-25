44 mining workers benefit from safety training

The Guyana Mining School and Training Centre today, Tuesday, launched its third safety course “Safe and Efficient Blasting for Open Cut Mines” for mining workers.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), a total of 44 participants from agencies such as the; Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Aurora Gold Mines and the National Mining Syndicates, among others, have registered for the two-day course.

Speaking on behalf of Minister Raphael Trotman, Mining Coordinator of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Kiefer Bacchus, gave kudos to the Guyana Mining School for the initiative, which is a collaboration between the school, the Ministry of Natural Resources and private company, Orica Mines Services.