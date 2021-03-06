43 new COVID-19 cases detected; active cases now at 466

The Ministry of Health reported today that 43 more persons have tested positive in the last 24 hours from some 674 tests conducted.

According to the Ministry’s updated Dashboard, this now takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 8772.

However, only 466 of these cases are currently active. This includes seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the other 459 persons in isolation, that is, 40 in institutional isolation and the remaining 419 persons in home isolation.

There are also 11 persons presently in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 200, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 8106 – seven more than the previous day.

Meanwhile, Guyana has tested some 69,745 persons for the novel coronavirus to date.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: