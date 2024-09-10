$41M worth of ganja destroyed in Berbice River

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 $𝟒𝟏𝐌 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞

— 𝒊𝒏 𝑩𝒆𝒓𝒃𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓

Police in Regional Division #10 conducted another successful Narcotics Eradication exercise at Friendship Savannah in the Upper Berbice River, during which three marijuana camps/farms were found, and approximately $41M worth of narcotics were destroyed.

The Police operation was conducted yesterday (Monday) between 10:00 and 19:10 hrs, during which three camps, one ‘drying area’ and three Cannabis farms were located.

At the first camp, one farm was located, measuring about one acre, with about 200 Cannabis plants measuring approximately three feet in height.

At the second camp, one farm was seen measuring two acres with about four hundred plants ranging from six inches to eight inches in height.

At the third camp, a drying area was seen with about 100 pounds of dried Cannabis and a farm measuring about two acres with about four hundred plants ranging from one (1) inch to six (6) inches in height. Also, nine live 12-gauge cartridges were found.

The cannabis plants were extracted from the soil and set on fire, along with the camps.

--- ---